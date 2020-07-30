Angry Mom Ran Over Babys Father & Daughter: Because Court Gave Him ‘Custody’!!

Bradley Lamb
A 21- year old woman from Atlanta named Titayanna Phillips has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assaulted on Monday. Police say that Titayanna got into her car and ran over her baby’s father Undra Henderson, 27, and their infant daughter Khy’undra. 

