Andrew Johns’ hilarious update on budding bromance with Souths star Cameron Murray

Rugby league legend Andrew Johns’ love for Souths star Cameron Murray is no secret, and now he has given fans a hilarious tongue-in-cheek update on the budding bromance.

Murray was knocked around in the Rabbitohs’ win over the Dragons on Thursday, with surviving a head-clash early on in the first half to run out the contest.

With the NSW Origin star in the wars, Murray’s Origin coach Brad Fittler asked Johns if he could tend to the 22-year-old, when the hilarious exchange ensued.

Brad Fittler: “Joey are you any chance of going around to Cam Murray’s house and giving him a massage possibly?

Andrew Johns: “Nah, he’s got an AVO against me. Don’t worry about coronavirus on the sideline here, the AVO doesn’t let me get within 100m of him.”

Safe to say Joey’s bromance with Cam Murray has hit a major speed hump (AAP)

Fittler: “Sorry to bring that up. ”

Johns: “There’s a group of policemen, they’ve been watching me very closely.”

Phil Gould: “This is all rather disturbing.”

Johns: “That’s what the AVO said. ”

Johns is extremely bullish about Murray’s future, previously tipping the Souths youngster to captain both the country and his state within the next five years.

“If there was one player I was impressed with in the [Blues] camp, it was Cam Murray,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Sunday Footy Wrap last year.

“I think within the next five years he’ll be captaining NSW and down the track he’ll be the Australian captain.

“He is so impressive, well educated, speaks well and … one great sort too. Cam Murray, he’s up at the top.”