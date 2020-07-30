Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler pick top five players for 2020

Rugby league legends Brad Fittler and Andrew Johns have each named their outstanding five players of the 2020 season.

With the Dally M vote count going behind closed doors, Johns and Fittler picked the players they think should be leading the way after 11 rounds.

Their picks differed significantly to the way the standings look, with Harry Grant in top position and Cameron Smith and Clint Gutherson equal second. Jason Taumalolo, Shaun Johnson and Nathan Cleary are all tied on equal votes the next rung down.

Johns and Fittler were puzzled by Grant’s position at the top of the tree due to the Wests Tigers having only won five of 11 games so far this season.

“He (Grant) will be up there, but I don’t think he will win it,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & the Eighth.

“I don’t think they will win enough games.”

Fittler responded: “Well they haven’t won enough games, I don’t think, for Harry to be on top.

“He’s a gutsy little player doing great things on the field but they’re a couple out of the eight and they’ve only won five games and we are at Round 12.

“He’s a great runner out of dummy-half, he always thinks run. It’s been a while since we’ve had a hooker like that who just runs so much.”

Jason Taumalolo (Getty)

Another surprise inclusion that caught the duo off guard was Taumalolo in third.

“Jason Taumalolo surprises me,” Johns said.

Fittler agreed, saying the Cowboys back-rower hasn’t been making the same “impact” as he has in previous years.

“I think with Taumalolo, you get the same thing every week. I haven’t seen the same impact,” Fittler said.

“They haven’t gotten on the back of him like they have in the past.”

Johns responded: “Other than Josh McGuire, he’s the only forward really rolling forward.”

Current Dally M leaderboard:

1. Harry Grant – 13 votes

2. Cameron Smith – 12 votes

3. Clint Gutherson – 12 votes

4. Jason Taumalolo – 11 votes

5. Shaun Johnson – 11 votes

6. Nathan Cleary – 11 votes

Brad Fittler’s top five:

1. Luke Keary

Luke Keary (Getty)

2. Clint Gutherson

Clinton Gutherson (Getty)

3. Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith (Getty)

4. Josh Papalii

Josh Papalii (Getty)

5. Shaun Johnson

Cronulla Sharks star Shaun Johnson. (Getty)

Andrew Johns’ top five:

1. Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith (Getty)

2. Shaun Johnson

Shaun Johnson (Getty)

3. Harry Grant

Harry Grant (Getty)

4. Clint Gutherson

Clint Gutherson (AAP)

5. Nathan Cleary