An in-depth look at how China is using AI-powered tech for building totalitarian surveillance systems and exporting that tech to other regimes around the world (Ross Andersen/The Atlantic)

Ross Andersen / The Atlantic:
An in-depth look at how China is using AI-powered tech for building totalitarian surveillance systems and exporting that tech to other regimes around the world — Northwest of beijing’s Forbidden City, outside the Third Ring Road, the Chinese Academy of Sciences has spent seven decades building a campus of national laboratories.
