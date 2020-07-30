An in-depth look at how China is using AI-powered tech for building totalitarian surveillance systems and exporting that tech to other regimes around the world (Ross Andersen/The Atlantic)

Ross Andersen / The Atlantic:

An in-depth look at how China is using AI-powered tech for building totalitarian surveillance systems and exporting that tech to other regimes around the world  —  Northwest of beijing’s Forbidden City, outside the Third Ring Road, the Chinese Academy of Sciences has spent seven decades building a campus of national laboratories.

