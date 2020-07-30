Amazon second-quarter sales beat estimates, shares rise

Article content

Amazon.com Inc. beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday and forecast current-quarter sales above expectations as the coronavirus crisis drove a surge in shopping on its platform and boosted demand for its cloud services.

Shares of the company, which have surged about 65 per cent this year, were up 4 per cent at US$3,177.75 in extended trading.

Online retailers have seen a spike in demand as stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in less brick-and-mortar shopping.

The company forecast net sales of US$87 billion to US$93 billion for the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$86.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Amazon’s cloud services also saw strong demand as companies switched to virtual offices due to the spread of the pandemic. Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which sells data storage and computing power in the cloud, surged nearly 29 per cent to US$10.81 billion.

Net sales rose to US$88.91 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$63.40 billion, beating estimates of US$81.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© Thomson 2020