Alphabet A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By .com

.com – Alphabet A (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Alphabet A announced earnings per share of $10.13 on revenue of $38.30B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $8.03 on revenue of $37.3B.

Alphabet A shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year , still down 2.74% from its 52 week high of $1,580.00 set on July 21. They are outperforming the which is up 0.52% from the start of the year.

Alphabet A shares gained 2.30% in after-hours trade following the report.

Alphabet A follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Alphabet A’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on July 22, who reported EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $38.03B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $36.54B.

