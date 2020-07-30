Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Vaani Kapoor snapped in the city

With unlock 3.0 unfolding, there is lots that is coming back to normal. Celebs too now are finding newer ways to head back to work keeping all safety measures intact. Be it film promotions, pre-production meetings, dubbing session and more, Bollywood celebrities are slowly making sure the industry starts functioning.

Today too we snapped three Bollywood beauties heading out for work. Vaani Kapoor was spotted outside a production house in Mumbai in a pair of demins and a jet black top keeping it basic yet chic. Vidya Balan was clicked as she headed for Shakuntala Devi’s promotions looking serene in a saree. Alia Bhatt too stepped out this evening for a dubbing session opting for a loose pair of colourful lowers and a spotless white top. Check out all the pictures below…