Alberta to overhaul orphan wells clean-up rules in effort to ‘pay down the mortgage’ on soaring environment liabilities

Article content continued

“The new framework will also provide the oilfield services sector that PSAC represents with a predictable and regular stream of closure activity, sustaining jobs and retaining key skills and expertise,” PSAC CEO Elizabeth Aquin said.

The new framework will also overhaul how the Alberta Energy Regulator calculates the risk that a company will go bankrupt without remediating their wells, and force companies to maintain a clean balance sheet before they are granted drilling licenses.

Significantly for farmers and ranchers, the new rules will also allow landowners to nominate wells on their property for priority clean up.

Farmers and ranchers in the province have become exasperated with the energy industry in recent years as many cash-strapped oil companies have stopped paying rent or have attempted to reduce the rent they pay landowners for the wells on their property. Landowners have filed thousands of claims with the Surface Rights Board and demanded the Alberta Energy Regulator act to clean up old oil and gas wells on their property.

The framework to be introduced Thursday stops short of demanding timelines for well remediation

“Farmers and other private landowners deserve a voice in the reclamation process, to ensure industry brings their land back towards its original condition – enhancing safety and their ability to repurpose their land. This is a positive step forward on an issue that is important to many Albertans,” property rights lawyer Keith Wilson said in a release.

Wilson has been a long-time critic of Alberta’s approach to remediating old oil and gas wells and has acted on behalf of landowners for decades, frequently suing oil companies and forcing them to clean up inactive, uneconomic and frequently environmentally damaging wells.