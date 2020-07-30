8 SEC programs earn USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

SEC Staff

The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that eight SEC programs earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

Alabama has earned this award for the eighth consecutive year and 14 times overall. Earlier in the season, 11 student-athletes for the Crimson Tide were named to the 2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, while four more were named to the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. Alabama was also named to the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll.

This marks the first honor for Georgia. Seven members of the Bulldogs’ program were named to 2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, and all four members of the freshman class earned a spot on the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Kentucky, on a six-year streak, has won the award seven times. The Wildcats were also named to the AVCA Academic Honor Roll. Eleven UK student-athletes were a part of the 2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll and one more named to the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

This year’s award gives LSU its sixth overall honor and Mississippi State its fifth overall. The Tigers had five representatives on 2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll and seven on the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. LSU was also named to the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll. The Bulldogs had seven named to the 2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll and three to the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Missouri has claimed this award for the past seven years. Six student-athletes from the Tigers’ program were named to the 2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, and two more claimed a spot on the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

South Carolina had won the award for 11 consecutive years and 12 times overall. The Gamecocks had 11 student-athletes named to the 2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll and six to the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Texas A,amp;M has claimed the award the past two seasons. Eleven were previously named to the 2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll and three to the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. In addition, the Aggies were named to the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll and reached their Dig Pink fundraising goal. Dig Pink is an opportunity for volleyball programs to host charity events that create impactful experiences and build positive team culture while fundraising for Side-Out’s stage IV breast cancer research.