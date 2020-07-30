27 Of The Best TV Shows Of 2020 (So Far)

Another series that had a pretty perfect ending this year, The Good Place continued to be one of the best comedy series right up until the end. Season 4 follows Team Cockroach — Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, Michael, Jason, and Janet — finally learning about the real Good Place, but quickly figuring out that the system needs to change. What made this final season perfect is that the show continued to lean into what made the early seasons so magical. We get to see more of Jason being Jason, heartfelt moments between Chidi and Eleanor, and just more of these characters growing and becoming better versions of themselves.

Where to watch: Hulu.