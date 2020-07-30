2 Chainz and Rick Ross to Battle It Out in Next ‘Verzuz’ Edition

WENN

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, who created the online music battle show at the beginning of the lockdown, have finally set the two rappers up against each other on August 6.

Rapper 2 Chainz and music mogul Rick Ross are set to trade bars and barbs in the latest Verzuz battle next week, August 06.

Chainz and Ross, who had been due to tour together this spring before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel the jaunt, will be battling it out on the Verzuz Instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/verzuztv/?utm_source=ig_embed, at 8 pm ET in the “High Roller” edition of the series.

The battle will also be simulcast on Apple Music, as well as being archived on the streaming platform for fans to view when it’s over.

It comes after Chainz issued an open challenge earlier this year ahead of featuring on the series – suggesting to Gucci Mane, Ludacris and T.I., among others, that they might be suitable sparring partners for him.

But in the end, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland – who created the online music battle show at the beginning of the lockdown – decided Ross would be the best opponent for Chainz.

Since creating the series, Beatz and Timbaland have invited stars including John Legend and Swizz Beatz’s wife Alicia Keys, French Montana and Tory Lanez, Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, Fabolous and Jadakiss, Ludacris and Nelly, and Babyface and Teddy Riley to challenge each other for bragging rights over their back catalogues.