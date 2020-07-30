18 Actors Who Played Characters That Were Nothing Like Their Usual Roles

1.

Steve Carell in The Office vs. Foxcatcher


NBC, Sony Pictures Classics

“Typically Steve Carell is the quirky, funny, all-around lovable guy, but in this movie his character is dark, intense, and unsettling. He absolutely nailed it.”

—mackir


2.

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones vs. Me Before You


HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures


3.

Will Ferrell in various comedies vs. Stranger Than Fiction


DreamWorks Pictures, Columbia Pictures

“Not only is this movie beautiful (and highly underrated), but Ferrell’s portrayal of a buttoned-up IRS agent is so charming and believable that you can’t help but fall in love with him. It’s the first time I ever saw him in a more serious role and like many great comedians, he completely changed my view of him as an actor.”

—eliep2


4.

Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls vs. The Notebook

“They were released in the SAME YEAR. Insane.”

—toiltroublex


5.

Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire vs. One Hour Photo


20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures

“He’s totally different! He’s genuinely unsettling and scary in that role.”

—ericag476c06e05


6.

Melissa McCarthy in various comedies vs. Can You Ever Forgive Me?


Universal Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures

“I’d really only seen her in comedies and this was far from that. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role.”

—brienj


7.

Bill Hader in Saturday Night Live vs. Barry


NBC, HBO

“While he’s still funny, he is absolutely terrifying. He plays an ex-Marine who is now a hit man. The pure rage, pain, and agony his character feels is portrayed perfectly. And I know what you’re thinking: Bill Hader? Scary? No way. Oh my gosh, yes way. He keeps you on the edge of your seat.”

—ashtonh46c53b674


8.

Will Smith in action comedies vs. The Pursuit of Happyness


Sony Pictures Releasing

“At the time The Pursuit of Happyness came out, Smith had played funny heroic characters. His ability to make me ugly cry during the bathroom scene was incredible.”

—audras40ba7dcb9


9.

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place vs. Mary Poppins


Paramount Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures


10.

Ross Lynch in Austin & Ally vs. My Friend, Dahmer


Disney, FilmRise

“He went from being a Disney kid to portraying one of the most prolific serial killers known to man, and he absolutely murdered the role (no pun intended).”

—emamunat98


11.

Zac Efron in various comedies vs. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile


Universal Pictures, Netflix

“He’d been in a lot of comedies (Neighbors) and family movies (High School Musical), but he crushed it as serial killer Ted Bundy.”

—meganf40b2221cd


12.

Mo’Nique in various comedies vs. Precious


MGM Distribution Co., Lionsgate

“Her performance was amazing.”

—PHM8


13.

Jason Bateman in various comedies vs. Ozark


20th Television, Netflix

“Watch Jason Bateman in Arrested Development, Horrible Bosses, The Change-Up, and other silly comedies, then watch him in Ozark…”

—king_of_the_rats


14.

Lizzy Caplan in Mean Girls vs. Castle Rock


Paramount Pictures

“You know her iconic humorous role as Janis in Mean Girls, but have you seen her in Castle Rock? She plays the unstable and murderous Annie Wilkes and wow. She is unbelievable! Talk about range. From ‘I’ve got a big lesbian crush on you’ to a hallucinating psycho.”

—savannahg4e56476eb


15.

Bryan Cranston in Malcolm in the Middle vs. Breaking Bad


Fox, AMC

“He shows incredible range.”

—linzmc


16.

John Lithgow in 3rd Rock from the Sun vs. Dexter


NBC, Showtime

“He was so scary — the best villain on Dexter. I had only known him in silly roles before this. All I could think while watching was, ‘This is the same guy from 3rd Rock from the Sun?!’”

—melp4c5d95b27


17.

Heath Ledger in various roles vs. The Dark Knight


Buena Vista Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures

“Heath Ledger as the Joker. Some thought it was a horrible casting choice. All it takes is watching the first five minutes of the movie to know that he was without a doubt the right choice.”

—pebbles88


18.

Jim Carrey in Liar Liar vs. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind


Universal Pictures, Focus Features

“Honestly, Jim Carrey as Joel in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind always struck me as something so poignant and different from everything else he has done. Hard to believe it’s the same actor in Liar Liar.”

—idontknowwhatusernametouse


