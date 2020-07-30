18 Actors Who Played Characters That Were Nothing Like Their Usual Roles

1.
Steve Carell in The Office vs. Foxcatcher
2.
Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones vs. Me Before You
3.
Will Ferrell in various comedies vs. Stranger Than Fiction
4.
Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls vs. The Notebook
5.
Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire vs. One Hour Photo
6.
Melissa McCarthy in various comedies vs. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
7.
Bill Hader in Saturday Night Live vs. Barry
8.
Will Smith in action comedies vs. The Pursuit of Happyness
9.
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place vs. Mary Poppins
10.
Ross Lynch in Austin & Ally vs. My Friend, Dahmer
11.
Zac Efron in various comedies vs. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
12.
Mo’Nique in various comedies vs. Precious
13.
Jason Bateman in various comedies vs. Ozark
14.
Lizzy Caplan in Mean Girls vs. Castle Rock
15.
Bryan Cranston in Malcolm in the Middle vs. Breaking Bad
16.
John Lithgow in 3rd Rock from the Sun vs. Dexter
17.
Heath Ledger in various roles vs. The Dark Knight
18.
Jim Carrey in Liar Liar vs. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
