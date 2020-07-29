Will a OnePlus 8 case fit on the OnePlus Nord?

Best answer: No, the OnePlus Nord cannot share cases with the OnePlus 8. The two devices have ever-so-slightly different dimensions, and the camera cutouts are in different places on the rear of the phones.

The OnePlus Nord is the latest edition to the OnePlus lineup, and it shares quite a bit of family DNA with its sibling, the OnePlus 8. As explained in our comparison of the two devices, the Nord has a similarly sized 90Hz AMOLED screen, 5G connectivity, and essentially the same camera hardware. Of course, both phones also share the beloved OnePlus Oxygen OS software experience, and both phones feel blazingly fast to use. However, the dimensions of each are slightly different, and that precludes one from using the same case for both devices.

For starters, the camera housing on the rear of the OnePlus Nord is in a verticle arrangement down the upper left of the phone, whereas on the OnePlus 8 it is centered at the top of the phone. The physical size of the Nord is a bit smaller than the 8 as well, at 6.44 inches versus 6.55 inches. Finally, the Nord has a flat-screen, whereas the 8 features slight curves on its edges. All of these factors mean that any case that fits the OnePlus 8 is not suitable for the OnePlus Nord.

The good news is that with the lower price of the Nord, you’ll be able to afford just about any case you want! We’ll be rounding up the best OnePlus Nord cases shortly, but if you’re looking for the best cases for your OnePlus 8, be sure to check out our favorites in this roundup!