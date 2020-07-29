When Ranbir Kapoor said Ayan Mukerji is like a stepfather to him



Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji have been friends for a long time now. Be it professionally or personally, Ranbir and Ayan share a strong bond with each other. Ranbir has worked in Ayan’s films Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and will also be seen in his upcoming project Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

Recently, we came across a throwback interview of RK where he had spoken to an entertainment portal about the bond he shares with Ayan Mukerji. The actor had claimed that more than his director, he is like a father to him. He had added that Ayan has taken the role of his stepfather, someone who nourishes the human being that he is, while still being critical of his behaviour and his work and someone who always gives him a much-needed reality check. Well, that’s surely a new kind of bond alright.