What to watch for when Big Tech CEOs go before Congress today

Focus of government probes:

The Justice Department is weeks away from filing a monopolization case, Bloomberg has reported. Although the precise focus isn’t clear, the department and a coalition including most state attorneys general are focusing on the digital ad market. Separately, some states are looking into the company’s Android mobile operating system.

Potential off-topic questions:

The way the company collects data, the spread of disinformation on YouTube and the company’s courting of China could all be fodder for questions.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg

What to watch for:

How much he faces new questions about antitrust versus older questions on privacy, election misinformation and racist content. Zuckerberg, a favourite bipartisan punching bag, has been told during previous hearings that he hasn’t earned the trust of Americans to handle their finances, that his “user agreement sucks” and that, yes, he’s a monopolist.

Biggest vulnerability:

Whether his acquisitions of companies, such as Instagram, were designed to eliminate potential rivals and whether he used Facebook’s market dominance to strong-arm those he hasn’t been able to absorb, such as Vine.

Likely defence:

Expect Zuckerberg, 36, to say that Facebook fights for user attention against many companies, including Snap Inc. and ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok. He’ll likely note that it’s invested in the success of companies it acquired and that it helped keep the world connected amid the pandemic. His prepared testimony also suggests that U.S. antitrust fervour could harm American innovation and open the door for Chinese companies. “China is building its own version of the internet focused on very different ideas, and they are exporting their vision to other countries,” according to his written testimony.

Focus of government probes:

In addition to antitrust investigations by the Justice Department and the FTC, a multi-state probe is looking into whether Facebook harmed competition and endangered user data.

Potential off-topic questions:

Democrats could ask whether his refusal to fact-check political ads is less in support of free speech and more a business decision to court Republicans and Trump, as well as to profit from discrimination and disinformation. Republicans have signalled they’ll go after the company’s alleged silencing of conservatives.

