What Luann de Lesseps Thinks of Ramona Singer’s RHONY Birthday Party Meltdown

Luann says she thinks Ramona was “very harsh” on Leah during the party.

“You know, Sonja can get away with murder. Do you think she was upset that Sonja smashed tables and etc.? No, she was more upset with Leah for, you know, getting sexy on us,” the Bravo star adds. “I think she judges her more harshly than other women. I don’t know what it is, maybe it’s her mothering part that she is to Leah…She judges her more harshly than anybody else I would say.”

While Ramona may have reacted harshly, Luann isn’t surprised she told RHONY cameras to stop filming.