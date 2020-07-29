What Joe Kelly said to Carlos Correa that sparked Dodgers-Astros fight

The first rule about Joe Kelly Fight Club: You don’t talk about Joe Kelly Fight Club.

While Joe Kelly won’t admit to what he said that set off an anti-social distancing gathering in the Dodgers vs. Astros matchup on Tuesday night, Astros manager Dusty Baker let the world know what exactly Kelly said to Correa that ignited the fuse between both squads.

Dusty Baker on #Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly: “What really enraged everybody was what he told Carlos [Correa] when he struck him out, “Nice swing bitch!” — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 29, 2020

Before the sides started barking at one another, Baker did his part to protect his guys, though. After Kelly walked away from the rubber, mics caught someone — supposedly the Houston manager — yelling “Get on the mound, lil’ f—er” at Kelly. (Bad language? In BASEBALL? Never.)

Video contains NSFW language.

The Dodgers’ reliever’s command is historically a bit wild, to say the least. He came fairly close to plunking Alex Bregman earlier in the inning, with some wondering if Kelly purposely tried to hit him. He also came dangerouslu close to nailing Correa with a pitch, as well. To that end, Kelly isn’t afraid of starting a hubbub or two. While with the Red Sox, Kelly threw down with then-Yankee Tyler Austin, igniting a brawl and breaking the champagne bottle on the “Joe Kelly Fight Club.”

The history between the two squads is well documented. The Astros were outed as cheaters for their 2017 season, one in which they were illegally stealing signs using technology and a trash can to signal batters. The Astros upended the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.

The Dodgers and Astros play another one in Houston on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., in the true spirit of Rule No. 7 of the Joe Kelly Fight Club: Fights will go on as long as they have to.