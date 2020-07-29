WeTV Postpones Tamar Braxton’s New Show Following Hospitalization

WeTV has announced that they are delaying the release of Tamar Braxton’s new show following the star’s recent hospitalization.

“Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being,” the statement reads.

“Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career.”

Braxton is currently receiving treatment for her mental health after she allegedly attempted to commit suicide earlier this month.

“We know, when the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but — at this moment — we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time,” the statement continues.