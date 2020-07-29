WeTV Postpones Tamar Braxton’s New Show Following Hospitalization

WeTV has announced that they are delaying the release of Tamar Braxton’s new show following the star’s recent hospitalization.

“Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being,” the statement reads. 

“Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career.”

