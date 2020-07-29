Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers start time, results, news for 2020 Round 9

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Good evening AFL fans, and welcome to Wide World of Sports LIVE coverage of the Western Bulldogs’ Round 9 clash against Richmond from Metricon Stadium.

Tonight’s clash of course kicks off what will be a 20-day period of football nirvana, with 33 matches to be played out on consecutive days as the league attempts to get through the 2020 home and away season.

They’ve picked a good clash to start the round, with the rampant Western Bulldogs hosting the resurgent reigning premiers who are boosted by the return of their inspirational skipper, Trent Cotchin.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR