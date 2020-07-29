Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers start time, results, news for 2020 Round 9

Good evening AFL fans, and welcome to Wide World of Sports LIVE coverage of the Western Bulldogs’ Round 9 clash against Richmond from Metricon Stadium.
Tonight’s clash of course kicks off what will be a 20-day period of football nirvana, with 33 matches to be played out on consecutive days as the league attempts to get through the 2020 home and away season.
They’ve picked a good clash to start the round, with the rampant Western Bulldogs hosting the resurgent reigning premiers who are boosted by the return of their inspirational skipper, Trent Cotchin.