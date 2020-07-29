Vicky Kaushal signs his first YRF film. Said to be a comedy



There’s no denying Vicky Kaushal’s talent. The actor has enthralled us in movies like Sanju, Uri:The Surgical Strike. His tall-dark-handsome avatar is what the girls are drooling over. That he’s going places is something that we’ve known for a while now. We hear that the actor has signed his first YashRaj movie.

According to a leading daily, Vicky Kaushal has been roped in by YRF for a comedy film. The film will be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya who’s known for his action films like Tashan and Thugs of Hindostan. A source reveals to the daily, “Contrary to reports stating it is a high-octane action film, the YRF offering is an out-and-out comedy and will see Vicky break away from his intense roles. Aditya Chopra, who has been keenly following the actor’s career, wants to tap into his comic side with this outing. If all goes as planned, the team will begin pre-production in October.”