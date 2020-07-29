Uzo Aduba Pressured to Get Rid of Her Teeth Gap by Hollywood Agent

WENN

The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress chooses not to work with an agent who pressured her to close her teeth gap to get a Hollywood smile in order to make it in the industry.

–

Actress Uzo Aduba came under pressure to swap her distinctive gap-toothed look for a Hollywood smile.

The actress, who rose to fame playing Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren on Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black“, recalled the story in an interview with The Guardian, as she spoke about her latest role in the critically acclaimed FX drama “Mrs. America“.

Aduba plays African-American congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the first black candidate – and woman – to seek presidency in the series and, as she discussed the similarities in the obstacles on their respective career paths, the actress shared that her appearance came under scrutiny early in her career.

“Growing up,” she began, “I had a very solid, clear sense of self, in terms of ‘I can do anything, anything is possible.’ ” “And then I stepped into the world and was met with a very different idea about who (society) thinks I am versus who I believe myself to be.”

Like Chisholm, the actress was underestimated and came under pressure to change her appearance, including from a woman who was vying to be her agent.

“She’s like, ‘So what are we doing about that gap? Are we keeping it?,’ ” she told the publication. “As if we both had gaps, and we’re braiding our hair at a slumber party, trying to figure out if we’re going to call Tim tonight and ask him to the dance!”

For Aduba, the decision was easy – she declined to work with the agent and vowed not to bend to the pressure to conform to industry beauty standards.

“This business is so liquid,” she continued. “To be shapeshifting, it’s like trying to catch the wind. You’re never gonna do it.”