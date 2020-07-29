UK says first round of New Zealand trade talk were ‘positive and productive’ By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

FILE PHOTO: Members of Britain's cabinet meet at Downing Street in London

LONDON () – Britain’s first round of trade talks with New Zealand were positive and productive, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

“We are a step closer to reaching a comprehensive trade deal with a like-minded friend and ally,” Truss said in a statement.

“The first round of talks were positive and productive, with a shared aim to be particularly ambitious in areas including digital trade and sustainability.”

The next round of talks is planned for October.

