UK says first round of New Zealand trade talk were ‘positive and productive’ By

© . FILE PHOTO: Members of Britain’s cabinet meet at Downing Street in London



LONDON () – Britain’s first round of trade talks with New Zealand were positive and productive, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

“We are a step closer to reaching a comprehensive trade deal with a like-minded friend and ally,” Truss said in a statement.

“The first round of talks were positive and productive, with a shared aim to be particularly ambitious in areas including digital trade and sustainability.”

The next round of talks is planned for October.