Twitter Temporarily Restricts Donald Trump Jr.’s Account Over COVID-19 Video

Twitter has temporarily restricted Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he shared a video that contained false information about COVID-19.

In the video, a doctor says that people do not need masks to protect them from the virus and was originally shared by far-right publication, Breitbart News.

His father had retweeted the video several times, but as it was only a retweet and not an upload — his account was not suspended.

“Tweets with the video are in violation of our covid-19 misinformation policy,” Liz Kelley, a spokeswoman for Twitter, told The Washington Post.

Trump stands behind the video, despite recently wearing masks himself and calling face coverings “patriotic.”

“There was a group of doctors yesterday, a large group, that were put on the internet and for some reason the internet wanted to take them down and took them off,” he said. “…I don’t know why, I think they’re very respected doctors.” He added, “maybe they had a good reason, maybe they didn’t, I dont know.”