Twitter Temporarily Restricts Donald Trump Jr.’s Account Over COVID-19 Video

Bradley Lamb
Twitter has temporarily restricted Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he shared a video that contained false information about COVID-19.

In the video, a doctor says that people do not need masks to protect them from the virus and was originally shared by far-right publication, Breitbart News.

His father had retweeted the video several times, but as it was only a retweet and not an upload — his account was not suspended.

