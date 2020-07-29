Twitter Drags Terry Crews Over COON Acronym!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Terry Crews is once again being dragged by Twitter after he posted an acronym for the word “Coon.”

Crews has been called the word often by Black Twitter for his inflammatory remarks about Black Lives Matter and Black Supremacy (which really is not a thing.)

Crews tweeted, “CONQUER OUR OWN NEGATIVITY” — but nobody was asking for an acronym for the word, and it’s unlikely that anyone will be using it either.

