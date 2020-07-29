TV Ratings for Tuesday, July 28: ‘Tell Me a Story’ on The CW

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent led Tuesday in both total viewers (with 6.1 million) and in the demo (with a 1.0 rating), though those tallies mark season (series?) lows for a fresh episode, and are down a good 33 percent from last season’s first Judge Cuts. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, World of Dance (3.7 mil/0.7) rebounded from last week’s post-AGT clip show low.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | DC’s Stargirl dipped to a new audience low (754K) while posting its ninth straight 0.2 rating; read recap. CBS All Access’ Tell Me a Story made its broadcast-TV debut to 456,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

ABC | The 20/20 Regis Philbin tribute drew 3.7 mil and a 0.5, followed by a COVID special’s 3.7 mil/0.6. What Would You Do? (3 mil/0.5) ticked up week-to-week.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

