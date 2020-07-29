Turkey Passes Law Extending Sweeping Powers Over Social Media

Turkish lawmakers on Wednesday morning passed legislation that would give the government sweeping new powers to regulate content on social media, raising concerns that one of the few remaining spaces for free public debate in the country could fall under greater government control.

The measure orders social media platforms with over one million users per day — such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — to open offices in Turkey and imposes stiff penalties if the companies refuse, including slowing the bandwidth of the sites and making them largely inaccessible.

The companies would be responsible for responding to the demands of the government and individuals to block or remove content hosted on their platforms that is deemed offensive. They would have 48 hours to meet any demand and could face stiff financial penalties if they fail to comply.

The new law also requires the social media giants to store user data inside the country, raising privacy concerns.