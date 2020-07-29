TSR Positive Images: Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife, Mackenzie Scott, Reportedly Donated Over $20M To HBCU’s

#MackenzieScott, ex-wife to the richest man in the world #JeffBezos, announced that she has donated $1.7B to charity with over $20 million going to #HBCU’s.

In a @medium post, Scott listed #HamptonUniversity, #HowardUniversity, #MorehouseCollege, #SpelmanCollege, #TuskegeeUniversity, and #XavierUniversity as institutions that received a generous contribution.

While some schools have acknowledged the donation but have yet to disclose the amount, Tuskegee President Dr. Lily D. McNair reported the $20M gift, on Tuesday. This is the largest gift in the 140-year history of the university, according to @hbcubuzz.

Scott reportedly walked away with almost $38 billion after her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019, according to @people.