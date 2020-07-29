‘Trolls World Tour’ Stays on Top of U.K. Official Film Chart for Second Week in a Row

DreamWorks Animation

“Trolls World Tour” has topped the U.K.’s Official Film Chart for a second consecutive week.

The animated movie, which features characters voiced by stars including Justin Timberlake, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige and Kelly Clarkson, isn’t the only offering to maintain its position – “Frozen II” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” stay strong at number two and three, respectively.

War movie “1917” charges up four places to number four, while “Dolittle” rises two positions to number five. “Joker” sticks at number six, while “Jumanji: The Next Level” flies up the chart by nine places to number seven.





“Knives Out” enjoyed another resurgence by rising seven spots to number eight, while “Bad Boys for Life” jumps five to number nine.

Margot Robbie‘s DC spin-off “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” rounds out the top 10, after falling five places.