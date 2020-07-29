Tracy Morgan & His Wife Megan Wollover Announce Their Split After Nearly 5 Years Of Marriage!

It looks like it’s a wrap for Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover. The now-former couple announced their split on Wednesday after being married for nearly five years.

Tracy said in a statement to People, “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Tracy and Megan share a 7-year-old daughter and announced their engagement back in 2012, and officially tied the knot back in 2015. They said their “I Do’s” 14 months after Tracy’s tragic highway accident, which left him fighting for his life. As you all may remember back in 2014, a Walmart truck smashed into Tracy’s limo and the unfortunate incident claimed the life of Tracy’s friend and fellow comedian James McNair.

At the time of their nuptials, Megan said, “After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life. We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it.”

This will be Tracy’s second divorce.

He has three adult children who he shares with his ex-wife Sabina Morgan, who he had been married to for 22 years.

This past April, Tracy talked with Hoda Kotb on the Today show and revealed how he and his wife Megan were keeping busy during the quarantine. He talked about how they were role-playing in the bedroom and joked about impregnating her three times within three weeks.

At the time he said, “She’s been playing the young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus. And I’m the scientist who discovered the cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life. And I mean anything.”

It’s never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, “We all got to pull together as people,” he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94