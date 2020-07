Tracy Morgan Asks for Privacy as He and Wife of Nearly Five Years File for Divorce

WENN

Just three months earlier, the ’30 Rock’ actor joked about using his downtime during the coronavirus lockdown to impregnate Megan Wollover during an awkward live TV interview.

Comedian Tracy Morgan has called time on his second marriage.

The “30 Rock” star, 51, has separated from his wife Megan Wollover, the mother of his seven-year-old daughter Maven.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” he shared in a statement issued to People.com.

“This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

The former couple wed in August 2015, just over a year after Morgan was seriously injured in a car crash which claimed the life of his pal, James McNair.

The divorce news comes just three months after Morgan joked about using his downtime during the coronavirus lockdown to impregnate Wollover, 33, during an awkward interview on live TV, in which he detailed their role-playing bedroom exploits.

“Me and my wife have been quarantined (sic) in here for like three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times,” the funnyman boasted on U.S. breakfast show “Today“. “Every week she got pregnant, and we’re also role-playing a lot now…”

“She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life, and I mean anything.”

It’s Morgan’s second failed marriage – he was also previously wed to Sabina Morgan, with whom he shares three adult sons.