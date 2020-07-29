TI’s Daughter Zonnique: I’m Not Pregnant!!

Zonnique, the daughter of rapper T.I. and Tiny Harris has once again shot down rumors that she is pregnant.

Zonnique addressed the rumors during a recent Instagram Live session.

“Why the f*ck do y’all keep asking if I’m pregnant? I keep telling y’all, leave me alone. And if y’all didn’t see me say that no where, why the f*ck would I get on live and be like, ‘Yes!’ Worry about yourself. Y’all know people don’t know me in real life,” she says.

