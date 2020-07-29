Things That Were Considered “Really Hot” In The Early 2000s

1.
Guys with this “bangs for days” haircut:
2.
Guys who just, like, dry humped the air in a congo line:
3.
Guys who enjoyed giving each other wet willies while eating pizza:
4.
This type of sweaty man-boy wiggling:
5.
Guys with super flat-ironed hair that made this face in every pic they took:
6.
Guys who wore zippered baby tees:
7.
Just a bunch of guys slapping their own asses:
8.
Guys who wore suggestive graphic tees:
9.
Guys with thermals under short-sleeve T-shirts (but especially graphic tees) and polos:
10.
Guys who weren’t afraid to expose a tit or two:
11.
Guys who wore fedoras (even if they low-key looked ridic in them):
12.
Guys who liked having hot wax poured on their chest:
13.
Any guy with extremely spiky gelled-up hair:
14.
And ESPECIALLY spiky tips that were frosted:
15.
Guys with extremely baggy cargo shorts:
16.
Guys who went full-on Canadian tuxedo and wore denim on denim:
17.
Any guy wearing this exact “going out for the night” outfit:
18.
Guys who wore matching track suits without shirts:
19.
Any guy who wore beaded and shelled necklaces — preferably puka:
20.
Guys with this haircut:
21.
Guys who were really good at making dramatic hand movements:
22.
Guys who hung out together in piles of stuffed animals:
23.
Guys with very large striped ties that they wore with untucked button downs:
24.
Guys in distressed bootcut jeans and Chucks:
25.
Guys with faux hawks:
26.
Guys with shredded clothing:
27.
Guys with reflective leather clothing:
28.
Any of the guys who had to stand shirtless outside an Abercrombie in the mall:
29.
And finally, literally any guy who worked at Hollister and rocked weirdly, almost green-tinted distressed jeans with Hollister logo tees:
