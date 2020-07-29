Things That Were Considered “Really Hot” In The Early 2000s

1.

Guys with this “bangs for days” haircut:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

2.

Guys who just, like, dry humped the air in a congo line:

3.

Guys who enjoyed giving each other wet willies while eating pizza:

4.

This type of sweaty man-boy wiggling:

5.

Guys with super flat-ironed hair that made this face in every pic they took:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

6.

Guys who wore zippered baby tees:

7.

Just a bunch of guys slapping their own asses:

8.

Guys who wore suggestive graphic tees:


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

9.

Guys with thermals under short-sleeve T-shirts (but especially graphic tees) and polos:

10.

Guys who weren’t afraid to expose a tit or two:


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

11.

Guys who wore fedoras (even if they low-key looked ridic in them):


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

12.

Guys who liked having hot wax poured on their chest:

13.

Any guy with extremely spiky gelled-up hair:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

14.

And ESPECIALLY spiky tips that were frosted:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

15.

Guys with extremely baggy cargo shorts:

16.

Guys who went full-on Canadian tuxedo and wore denim on denim:


Peter Kramer / Getty Images

17.

Any guy wearing this exact “going out for the night” outfit:


Megan Gaynes / Getty Images

18.

Guys who wore matching track suits without shirts:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

19.

Any guy who wore beaded and shelled necklaces — preferably puka:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

20.

Guys with this haircut:


Peter Kramer / Getty Images

21.

Guys who were really good at making dramatic hand movements:


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Image

22.

Guys who hung out together in piles of stuffed animals:


Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

23.

Guys with very large striped ties that they wore with untucked button downs:


Robert Mora / Getty Images

24.

Guys in distressed bootcut jeans and Chucks:


Donald Bowers / Getty Images

25.

Guys with faux hawks:


Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images

Bonus points if they were frosted.

26.

Guys with shredded clothing:

27.

Guys with reflective leather clothing:


Steve Granitz / WireImage

28.

Any of the guys who had to stand shirtless outside an Abercrombie in the mall:


Hannes Magerstaedt / Getty Images

29.

And finally, literally any guy who worked at Hollister and rocked weirdly, almost green-tinted distressed jeans with Hollister logo tees:


Jaimie Trueblood / WireImage for Hollister Co.

