there is no silver bullet on testing to allow travel By

© . Britain’s Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden leaves at Downing Street in London
LONDON () – There is no silver bullet on testing which could allow quarantine-free travel, British culture minister Oliver Dowden said, responding to calls from the boss of Heathrow Airport for more testing to boost travel.
“It’s not the case that you can simply test somebody and be sure that they don’t have the disease. It can incubate over a period of time so there’s not a silver bullet of just testing immediately at the border,” Dowden told the BBC on Wednesday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.