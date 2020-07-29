‘The Umbrella Academy’-Inspired Card Game to Be Released Ahead of Season 2

Netflix

The Netflix series, which is based on the cult comic book co-created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, will make its return to the small screen with a new season on July 31.

A card game inspired by hit Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy” is set to be unveiled ahead of the show’s second season.

Players will be able to take part in the game as the seven siblings from the show as they face off against villains like Dr. Terminal and assassins Hazel and Cha-Cha.

<br />

Way and his creative partner Gabriel Ba are excited about the game and can’t wait for fans to play.

“We are thrilled with the continued fan response and reception to The Umbrella Academy,” they shared. “Our love for these stories and characters is what makes us excited for you all to get to experience them first hand with the Studio71 Umbrella Academy Card Game.”

The show stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda and Emmy Raver-Lampman.