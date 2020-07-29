The rookie most likely to make an impact for every MLB team

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Each season brings opportunities for rookies to make a huge impact in MLB, and with the shortened season and no minor league year, there could be even more opportunities for prospects to help in the majors during 2020. These players are the most likely rookies to help their respective teams this year.

 

Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images

Acquired last year from Houston in the Zack Greinke trade, Beer is Arizona’s first baseman of the future. The former first-round pick hit .289-26-103 between High-A and Double-A last season, and could help in the bigs in September.

 

Atlanta Braves: Kyle Wright, SP

John David Mercer / USA Today Sports Images

The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, Wright is likely to serve as Atlanta’s fifth starter early in the season. He’s appeared in the majors briefly in each of the last two seasons and had a 4.17 ERA in 21 starts at Triple-A last year.

 

Baltimore Orioles: Hunter Harvey, RP

Brad Mills / USA Today Sports Images

A former first-round pick, Harvey’s pro career has been ravaged by injuries, including an elbow injury early this season. He could still be a high-leverage reliever as early as this season after showing dominance in relief last September.

 

Boston Red Sox: Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Brian Fluharty / USA Today Sports Images

Most of Boston’s prospect strength is in the low minors, but Dalbec is an exception. The former fourth-round pick could be the Red Sox first baseman of the future, launching 27 homers last season and 32 home runs in 2018. He should get a look in September.

 

Chicago Cubs: Nico Hoerner, 2B

Rick Scuteri / USA Today Sports Images

Chicago’s first-round pick in 2018 arrived to the majors late last year and has opened the year as the team’s starting second baseman. He lacks much power or speed, but Hoerner is a pure contact hitter with a good eye and reliable defensively.

 

Chicago White Sox: Luis Robert, CF

Rick Scuteri / USA Today Sports Images

Robert started in center field on Opening Day, and shows true 30/30 potential after hitting 32 home runs and swiping 36 bases in the minors last year. He’s not the White Sox only impact rookie in 2020, as former first-round pick Nick Madrigal should also see regular playing time at second base eventually.

 

Cincinnati Reds: Shogo Akiyama, OF

Jim Owens / USA Today Sports Images

The 32-year-old Akiyama signed out of Japan in the offseason and is set to see regular at-bats in left field against right-handed starters. He hit above .300 in four of the last five seasons and also had 20-plus home runs in the last three seasons.

 

Cleveland Indians: James Karinchak, RP

David Richard / USA Today Sports Images

Karinchak is set to serve as Cleveland’s setup man this season after an incredible showing last year. He fanned a whopping 74 batters in 30.1 innings in the minors last year, and continued to fool major leaguers when he was promoted with eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

 

Colorado Rockies: Sam Hilliard, OF

Gary A. Vasquez / USA Today Sports Images

Hilliard made noise during his MLB debut late last year with seven home runs in only 87 plate appearances after a breakout season at Triple-A, hitting 35 home runs and stealing 22 bases. Ian Desmond’s optout should allow Hilliard to see regular playing time at age 26.

 

Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, SP

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA Today Sports Images

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mize impressed Tigers brass in camp. Still, the rebuilding organization saw no reason to rush him. He should be ready late this year, and has never had trouble getting hitters out in the minors.

 

Houston Astros: Bryan Abreu, RP

Jay Biggerstaff / USA Today Sports Images

Houston’s pitching staff is thinner this year, and the need young pitchers like Abreu to step up. The right-hander made the 30-man roster after pitching well for the Astros late last season, and has shown an elite strikeout rate in the minors. He could be a key setup man in 2020.

 

Kansas City Royals: Brady Singer, SP

David Richard / USA Today Sports Images

Drafted in the first round in 2018 out of Florida, Singer had a 2.85 ERA between High-A and Double-A last season. He made the starting rotation out of spring training with Brad Keller and Jakob Junis sidelined, and was terrific in his MLB debut vs. Cleveland.

 

Los Angeles Angels: Jo Adell, OF

Joe Camporeale / USA Today Sports Images

Adell failed to make the Angels out of camp, but there is a spot warm for him in right field. The former first-round pick held his own at Double- and Triple-A last season at age 20, finishing the year hitting .289-10-36 with seven steals in 76 games. He will likely finish the 2020 season as a regular.

 

Los Angeles Dodgers: Dustin May, SP

Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images

Often compared to Noah Sydnergaard due to his high-90’s power sinker, May was terrific in his MLB debut for the Dodgers last season with a 3.63 ERA in 34.2 innings. He got the Opening Day start this year after Clayton Kershaw was scratched and continued to dominate. The success could keep May in the starting rotation for the bulk of 2020. Top second base prospect Gavin Lux is also just a phone call away for the loaded Dodgers.

 

Miami Marlins: Monte Harrison, OF

Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports Images

Harrison was talked up in camp, and it’s clear that he’s the team’s center fielder of the future. He had .270-9-24 with 23 steals in 58 games mostly at Triple-A before getting injured last year, and should get his opportunity in Miami soon.

 

Milwaukee Brewers: Bobby Wahl, RP

Roy Dabner / USA Today Sports Images

Wahl has taken a long road through injuries to get back to the majors with Milwaukee. He’s missed bats regularly during his minor league career and should be a major asset for the Brewers at age 28.

 

Minnesota Twins: Randy Dobnak, P

Brad Penner / USA Today Sports Images

Dobnak was very effective for the Twins late last season with a 1.59 ERA in 28.1 innings, and should continue to serve as a swingman this year. An extreme groundball pitcher, Dobnak has the skillset to be a quality pitcher in several different roles.

 

New York Mets: Andres Gimenez, SS

Sam Navarro / USA Today Sports Images

It was a surprise when Gimenez broke camp with the Mets, serving as a bench player. He’s been pushed by the organization through Double-A, playing there last season at age 20. While Gimenez might not stick around when rosters contract in August, he has a chance to impress the team.

 

New York Yankees: Deivi Garcia, RP

Brad Penner / USA Today Sports Images

New York’s upper minors strength is in their pitching, and Garcia could be their most intriguing arm. He had a 4.28 ERA and 13.3 strikeouts per innings between three levels last year, mostly as a starter. At age 21, the 5-foot-9 right-hander could serve in a key middle relief role this season.

 

Oakland Athletics: Jesus Luzardo, P

Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images

After missing most of last year due to arm issues, Luzardo was supposed to serve in Oakland’s starting rotation this year. Unfortunately, he had a setback due to a COVID-19 infection in July, but the 22-year-old lefty broke camp in the pen. He should earn a rotation spot soon. The A’s have several other key rookie contributors this year, as well, including catcher Sean Murphy and now injured lefty A.J. Puk.

 

Philadelphia Phillies: Alec Bohm, 3B

John David Mercer / USA Today Sports Images

Bohm is Philadelphia’s clear third baseman of the future, possibly sometime this season. The third overall pick in the 2018 draft, he hit .305-21-80 between three minor league levels last year and had a great Arizona Fall League showing.

 

Pittsburgh Pirates: Nick Burdi, RP

Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images

A former second-round pick who has had his fair share of injury issues recently, Burdi could figure into the saves picture for Pittsburgh with Keone Kela sidelined due to COVID-19.

 

San Diego Padres: MacKenzie Gore, SP

Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images

Gore is arguably baseball’s best pitching prospect and the third overall pick in the 2017 draft. He failed to break camp with the team, but it could happen if the Padres remain in contention come September. The lefty had a 1.69 ERA in 20 starts between High-A and Double-A last season.

 

San Francisco Giants: Jaylin Davis, OF

Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images

The Giants are rebuilding their outfield and have been encouraged by Davis’ early returns. He had a breakout 2019 season between the Twins and Giants, hitting .306-35-94 in the upper minors. He launched a home run in his first start of this year.

 

Seattle Mariners: Evan White, 1B

Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images

A first-round pick in 2017, White broke camp as Seattle’s starting first baseman. He’s making the jump from Double-A, where he hit .293-18-55 in 400 plate appearances last season.

 

St. Louis Cardinals: Kwang-Hyun Kim, RP

Jeff Curry / USA Today Sports Images

Kim was signed out of Korea in the offseason and expected to be a starter. Instead, he’s opened the season as the Cardinals closer and converted a save on Opening Day. St. Louis is also expected to promote top outfield prospect Dylan Carlson at some point in 2020.

 

Tampa Bay Rays: Brendan McKay, P

Jonathan Dyer / USA Today Sports Images

Injuries have plagued McKay so far this season, but he’s capable of a huge contribution if healthy. The fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft, McKay had a 5.14 ERA in 49 innings last season after posting a 1.10 ERA between Double- and Triple-A. He’s also been a two-way player in the minors, though his future is likely in pitching.

 

Texas Rangers: Nick Solak, UT

Scott Taetsch / USA Today Sports Images

A natural second baseman, Solak is set to be a utilityman in Texas this season with Rougned Odor manning second base. Solak hit .293-5-17 in 33 games during his MLB debut last year after hitting 27 home runs at Triple-A.

 

Toronto Blue Jays: Nate Pearson, SP

Dan Hamilton / USA Today Sports Images

Pearson was the talk of spring training with a fastball that can hit triple digits and a dominant 2.30 ERA in 25 starts between three levels last year after missing most of 2018 due to injury. He should eventually get a spot in Toronto’s starting rotation.

 

Washington Nationals: Carter Kieboom, 3B

Sam Navarro / USA Today Sports Images

Kieboom has big shoes to fill after Anthony Rendon departed in free agency, but he should get an opportunity to show what he can do. A natural shortstop, Kieboom hit .303-16-79 in 494 plate appearances at Triple-A last year and also got a brief look in Washington.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR