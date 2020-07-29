The rookie most likely to make an impact for every MLB team

Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images

Often compared to Noah Sydnergaard due to his high-90’s power sinker, May was terrific in his MLB debut for the Dodgers last season with a 3.63 ERA in 34.2 innings. He got the Opening Day start this year after Clayton Kershaw was scratched and continued to dominate. The success could keep May in the starting rotation for the bulk of 2020. Top second base prospect Gavin Lux is also just a phone call away for the loaded Dodgers.