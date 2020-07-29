The ‘NFL DBs drafted in the top 10’ quiz

All Pro safety Jamal Adams had made it clear for some time that he wanted to escape from New York, and over the weekend the Jets finally accommodated his request. Gang Green sent Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-rounder and veteran safety Bradley McDougald. Jets GM Joe Douglas said the offer was “one we could not ignore.” The blockbuster deal sent shockwaves through the NFL community, with early reports indicating that front offices around the league believed the Seahawks were “fleeced.” To their credit, the Seattle brass seem more than happy with the deal, and the opportunity to recreate the Legion of Boom.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Since the 2000, 25 defensive backs have been selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, including Adams in 2017. So with that in mind, how many of the 25 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!