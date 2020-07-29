The ‘Most sacks to start a career’ quiz

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joy Bosa signed a very lucrative long-term extension Tuesday night. The four-year veteran re-upped with the Chargers for five years and $135 million. Bosa will receive $78 million guaranteed up front, and $102 million guaranteed over the course of the deal, both NFL records for a defensive player. Just as Texans superstar J.J. Watt knows what the deal means for T.J., Joey too must have a pretty good idea as to what his new contract means for his younger brother. Assuming good health, Nick Bosa is a virtual lock to eclipse Joey’s deal and become one of, if not the highest-paid player in the league a few years from now when the San Francisco 49ers inevitably lock him up with a long-term extension.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Joey Bosa has 40 sacks in his first four seasons in the NFL. In league history, only 27 players recorded 40 or more sacks over their first four years in the league. So with that in mind, how many of those 27 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!