The most explosive player on every NFL team

Top NFL players show elite speed, quickness, and strength. It takes a combination of those qualities to be considered the most explosive, as these 32 game changers on each NFL roster show.
Drake proved to be the perfect fit for the Cardinals offense after he was acquired last year, averaging 5.2 yards per carry in eight starts. He ran a 4.45 second 40 time at the 2016 NFL combine, a blazing time for a running back.
Jones’ speed, height, and route running ability makes him almost impossible to cover, even in his early 30’s. He’s made the Pro Bowl in six consecutive seasons, last year finishing with 99 catches for 1,394 yards.
Jackson won the MVP in his first year as a full-time starter, already proving to be one of the most athletic players to ever man the quarterback position. He had over 1,200 rushing yards in 2019 on top of 36 touchdown passes, and has made the scouts who thought he should move to wide receiver in the NFL look very foolish.
Diggs has been a top big-play threat in his five NFL seasons, and continues to see his stats increase. He had a career-high 1,130 yards receiving and 17.9 yards per reception last season.
McCaffrey is a top running back but also has wide receiver skills like his father, former Broncos wideout Ed McCaffrey. The younger McCaffrey had 116 receptions and a league-leading 2,392 yards from scrimmage last season. McCaffrey also run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL combine.
Cohen is undersized at 5-foot-6, but shouldn’t be overlooked. The third down back and punt returner has over 200 receptions in his three-year career, and ran a terrific 4.42 second 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL combine.
Cincinnati: John Ross, WR
Staying healthy has been a major problem for Ross during his three-year career, but he showed breakaway ability when he was on the field last season with 18.1 yards per reception. Ross also holds the 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine, clocking in at 4.22 seconds in 2017.
Beckham is known for his acrobatic one-handed catches, but it’s his ability to run after the catch that sets him apart. He’s averaged 87 receiving yards per game during his six-year career and has five 1,000 yard seasons.
Cooper has rebounded from a poor 2017 season in Oakland to tally the third and fourth 1,000 yard seasons of his career as a premier deep threat. He had a career-high 15.1 yards per catch last year in Dallas.
Sutton emerged as Denver’s top receiver in his sophomore season, with 1,112 yards receiving and six touchdowns. His speed plays better on the field than it did in his post-college testing, averaging 15.9 yards per catch in his young career.
Gollady has proven to be the most talented weapon in Detroit’s offense, averaging 16.7 yards per career in his three seasons. He also tallied 11 touchdowns last season with the help of his 6-foot-4 frame.
It took Adams some time to get comfortable in the NFL, but he’s been an elite wideout since 2016. Adams has now made three consecutive Pro Bowls as Aaron Rodgers’ top receiver and has recorded double-digit touchdowns in three seasons.
Cooks has been one of the league’s top deep targets for most of his career, though he struggled in 2019 due to injury. Still, he’s averaged 14.3 yards per reception in his career, getting open deep routinely with speed that clocked at 4.33 seconds in the 2014 NFL combine.
Hilton is more than just a deep threat, though that is a key part of his game. The four-time Pro Bowler has averaged 15.6 yards per catch in his career and has five 1,000 yard seasons.
Chark surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in his second NFL season, showing explosive ability with his speed and 6-foot-4 frame. He also scored eight touchdowns.
There might not be a faster player in the NFL currently, if not all of league history, than Hill. He’s averaged over 10 yards before catch in each of the last two seasons and has scored 36 touchdowns on offense in four seasons. Appearing as both a special teamer and wideout, Hill has also made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons.
Ruggs has yet to take a snap in the NFL yet, but the 2020 first-round pick out of Alabama has the league on notice with his speed. He ran a 4.27 second 40-yard dash at the combine and could step in as the Raiders No. 1 wideout soon.
Bosa has been a top pass rusher since he entered the league in 2016, with 40 sacks in 51 games. Staying healthy has been an issue, but there aren’t many defensive ends more effective at turning the corner.
Perhaps the most talented defensive player in football, Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards in six seasons. He’s been an All-Pro in five straight seasons with his amazing quickness and pass-rushing moves, recording 72 career sacks in 94 games.
A first-round pick in 2015, Parker has also shown flashes of explosive ability but never put it all together until last season. He had 1,202 yards receiving and touchdowns, showing off his elite explosiveness.
Cook’s ability to find the hole and cut up field is as good as any running back in the NFL, though health has often been an issue. He managed to play 14 games last season, finishing with over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.
No one knows if Newton has the same running ability until he finds the field in 2020 for the Patriots, but the former NFL MVP has certainly shown off one-of-a-kind ability during his -year NFL career. He’s rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns during his career as he returns from a foot injury to quarterback the Patriots this season.
Kamara has proven to be much more than just a third down back in his three NFL seasons, with nearly 4,500 yards from scrimmage. The Tennessee alum certainly shows faster than the 4.56 second 40-yard dash he showed at the NFL combine in 2017.
Barkley has been a game breaker with the ball in his hands during his two seasons, leading the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage in 2018 and 1,441 yards last season. His versatility as a runner and receiver is part of why he’s been so dangerous.
Bell is coming off a forgettable season, his first with the Jets, but he still makes a difference with the ball in his hands. The three-time Pro Bowler has gained over 1,800 yards from scrimmage three times during his NFL career, averaging 5.0 yards per touch.
Jackson missed most of last season due to injury, but has established himself as an elite deep threat during his career. Over his 12-year NFL career, Jackson has averaged an incredible 17.4 yards per catch and led the league four times in that category due to his blazing speed.
Watt has become Pittsburgh’s go-to playmaker on defense since coming into the league in 2017. Last season was his best as a speedy rusher off the edge with 14.5 sacks, and he also showed a nose for the ball with eight forced fumbles and two interceptions.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan found ways to get the ball in Samuel’s hands during his rookie season, as the wideout had 961 yards from scrimmage, including 159 yards rushing. He scored six touchdowns, showing run after the catch ability that’s rare for such a young player.
Lockett has not only handled most returns for Seattle during his five-year career, but he’s also been a key part of the offseason. He had his best season in 2019 while stepping up as the team’s No. 1 wideout, finishing with 82 catches for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.
Evans will be one of Tom Brady’s many explosive weapons in 2020. The six-year veteran has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in every season of his career and made the Pro Bowl in three of the last four campaigns. He’s also averaged more than 17 yards per catch in back-to-back years, with over 13 yards before catch in both seasons.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown was an elite deep threat during his rookie season, but Henry is perhaps the league’s most deceptively explosive and unique talent at the running back position. He led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing and 16 rushing touchdowns, as the biggest running back in the game at 6-foot-3 but also showing breakaway speed.
Young hasn’t appeared in an NFL game yet, but the No. 2 draft pick out of Ohio State has Washington fans excited. He was an elite pass rusher at Ohio State with 16.5 sacks in only 12 games last season, and considered one of the best pass rushing prospects to enter the draft in years.