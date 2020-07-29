Tech giants grilled for hours over allegations of anti-competitive behaviour

Article content continued

‘Let us steal your content or (essentially) disappear from the web.’ … Mr. Pichai, isn’t that anti-competitive? Rep. David Cicilline

Pichai said several times that he disagreed with the characterizations laid out by committee members.

Bezos, too, pushed back when he came under fire several times for treatment of third-party sellers hosted on Amazon.

Representative Lucy McBath said committee members have spoken to third-party sellers who used words like “bullying, fear and panic” to describe their relationship with Amazon.

“It’s not the systematic approach that we take, I can assure you,” Bezos said, after McBath played audio of a bookseller who said her business was limited due to Amazon’s practices.

McBath suggested he was missing the point, and that the issue was not about the single bookseller she had featured in an audio clip.

“This is a pattern of behaviour,” she said.

Bezos countered, saying that “is not how we operate the business,” and insisting there are ““more and more” options for sellers every day, including bricks-and-mortar stores.

But committee members continued to press him, saying third-party sellers told them Amazon is the “only game in town” with seven times the reach of the nearest online competitor.

They described hearing from a diaper seller and a specialty apparel retailer whose popular items were undercut by Amazon on price — and sellers who compared their relationship with the company to that of a drug user and dealer.

“I completely disagree with that characterization,” Bezos said.

Cook, Apple’s CEO, said he agreed to appear at the hearing because oversight is reasonable, but he said he would make no concession on facts, including that Apple has competitors in every segment of the market in which it operates. He described aspects of the mobile phone business as a “street fight” when it comes to competition and denied abuse of market power.