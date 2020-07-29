Tamil Biloela mum Priya Murugappan ‘removed from Perth hospital by Border Force guards’

Priya Murugappan, along with husband Nades and her two Australian-born daughters Kopika, four, and Tharunicaa, three, has been battling the Federal Government for more than two years to stay in Australia.

Priya Murugappan (top right) has allegedly been forcibly removed from Perth’s Fiona Stanley Hospital. (AAP)

The mother was flown from Christmas Island, where the family has been detained by the ABF since August last year, to Perth’s Fiona Stanley Hospital after weeks of severe abdominal pain, Tamil Refugee Council spokesman Aran Mylvaganam said.

Ms Murugappan was at the hospital for treatment on the premise she was to be discharged and taken to a hotel for two days for authorities to monitor her condition before being taken back to Christmas Island on Friday.

Despite that, Mr Mylvaganam said she was forcibly removed from the hospital at midday today.

“I spoke to Priya when she was dragged away by at least 10 guards and the Border Force told Priya that she was being taken to the airport,” Mr Mylvaganam told .com.au.

“I spoke to her before that as well and at that the Border Force refused to give her the discharge summary and so she was going back and forth with the Border Force to get a copy.

“Prior to that the lawyer was denied the report and we wanted to understand whether she actually received the treatment she was supposed to have received.

“Fifteen minutes later, she called me again and when she tried to talk to me, the guards were in the background telling her, ‘you can’t make a phone call’.

“She was like, ‘I need to speak to my lawyer, it is my right,’ and… they tried to stop her from talking to me and you could hear Priya in distress and then the phone hung up.”

The mother was flown from Christmas Island, where the family has been detained by the ABF since August last year, to Perth’s Fiona Stanley Hospital after weeks of severe abdominal pain. (HometoBilo/Twitter)

A spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs confirmed to .com.au that Ms Murugappan has been discharged from hospital but said it does not comment on individual cases.

Lawyers representing the Murugappan family are also trying to confirm the nature of Ms Murugappan’s discharge and did not make any further comment on the matter.

Representatives of the Tamily Refugee Council, including Mr Mylvaganam, have not heard from Ms Murugappan since that phone call earlier today.

“It’s actually quite distressing to see how someone who was admitted in hospital for health issues is being treated this way,” Mr Mylvaganam said.

Ms Murugappan, along with husband Nades and her two Australian-born daughters Kopika, four, and Tharunicaa, three, has been battling the Federal Government for more than two years to stay in Australia. (AAP)

“There’s no need for them to stop her from talking to us.

“These sort of tools they have used to remove Priya from the hospital is not needed – especially when she is unwell.”

The Murugappan family has been in diplomatic limbo since last year, when they were put on a plane to Sri Lanka but an urgent injunction prevented their deportation and they were instead sent to Christmas Island.

The family this year had a win against the Federal Government in court after it was ruled Tharunicaa’s visa application to stay in Australia had not been given procedural fairness.

The Murugappan family has been in diplomatic limbo since last year, when they were put on a plane to Sri Lanka but an urgent injunction prevented their deportation and they were instead sent to Christmas Island. (AAP)

The four family members, who had been living in Biloela in central Queensland, were first taken into detention in Melbourne by immigration officials in 2018.

Mr Mylvaganam has said the Tamily Refugee Council is pleading with the government to let the family stay in Australia and resume a normal life.

“We want the government to bring Priya back to the mainland and let her be in the community while she’s explores the legal avenues,” he said.

The four family members, who had been living in Biloela in central Queensland, were first taken into detention in Melbourne by immigration officials in 2018. (PR IMAGE)

“Her matter is still being looked into by the court system and while that is happening, she could be in the community – Biloela people want her to be back, they’re willing to look after her, it’s not going to cost anyone anything for them to be in the community.

“Just bring them back, the two young girls have spent most of their life in detention.