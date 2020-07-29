Home Entertainment T.I. & Jeezy Talk Ending Beef With Gucci Mane

T.I. & Jeezy Talk Ending Beef With Gucci Mane

Bradley Lamb
Jeezy visited T.I.’s Expeditiously podcast, where they chopped it up about Jeezy’s longstanding beef with fellow rapper Gucci Mane.

“There’s a third member of the Mount Rushmore of trap music that either one of us don’t really speak to or mention that much,” Tip said, referring to Gucci. “What do you think is necessary to bring that sh*t together, if anything? And I understand we dealing with somebody that’s temperamental themselves and our sh*t that we got with us versus their sh*t that they got with them makes it extremely problematic. But in the best case scenario, how could that sh*t happen?”

