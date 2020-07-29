Suranne Jones and Katie McGlynn lead the nominees posing at home for BAFTA’s virtual photo shoot

Suranne Jones and Katie McGlynn are amongst the nominees to pose for BAFTA’s first virtual photo shoot ahead of this year’s closed Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony.

Taken virtually by RANKIN in the comforts of the star’s homes on Thursday, the portraits capture the nominees ‘all dressed up, with nowhere to go’ as they prepare to tune into the ceremony on TV for the very first , after the coronavirus pandemic meant the event couldn’t go ahead as intended.

The Doctor Foster star, 41, who is nominated in the Leading Actress category for her role in Gentleman Jack, was photographed in her cosy shed surrounded by clutter as she did a crossword puzzle in a newspaper.

Leading ladies: Suranne Jones posed in a shed and Katie McGlynn sat atop a mower as nominees dressed up for red carpet in their back gardens in stunning online shoot by Rankin on Thursday ahead of virtual BAFTA TV Awards

Suranne looked sensational as she put on an androgynous display in a white suit jacket and loose-fitting trousers.

Her brunette locks were brushed into a sleek, straight style and she accessorised with a pair of gold earrings, but opted not to wear shoes.

Meanwhile, Katie was photographed in an unexpected setting as she was dressed up in a white lace dress while posing on a tractor.

Wearing green safety gloves, the former Coronation Street star posed with one hand on the wheel while she sat in a field.

Showing his funny side: Not one to be outdone, Stephen Graham also took part in a hilarious portrait with the renowned photographer, as he jumped on a trampoline while wearing a suit

All dressed up: Rising star nominee Naomi Ackie (L) put on a stylish display in a bright pink co-ord ensemble, while Gbemisola Ikumelo (R), who is nominated for leading acress in a comedy, posed in a gorgeous black gown

Glamorous: Glenda Jackson, who is nominated in the Leading Actress category looked stylish in a black floral-print ensemble

Nominated for his role in Line Of Duty, Stephen looked jubilant as he appeared to be shouting while posing mid-air.

Rising star nominee Naomi Ackie put on a stylish display in a bright pink co-ord ensemble that featured a chic embroidered print.

Posing in front of a fireplace at her home, she sat surrounded by her shoes and picked one up as if it were a phone for the fun snap.

Stars: Supporting Actress nominee Helen Behan oozed glamour in a green gown, while fellow nominee Jasmine Jobson looked effortlessly chic in a red blazer and a plunging black top

Stunning: Line Of Duty’s Rochenda Sandall put on a stylish display in her home while posing in a yellow wrap-front dress

Dapper: Ncuti Gatwa (L), who is nominated for Sex Education, looked handsome in his white suit jacket and black turtleneck top, while Will Sharpe, who has a Supporting Actor nod for Giri/Haji, dressed up in a black waistcoat and trousers

Other nominees like Ncuti Gatwa, Samantha Morton, Youseff Kerkour, and Glenda Jackson also posed for photos, amongst others.

The shoot was virtually connected, directed and delivered through a series of video calls, with the help of the families and friends of the nominees who took part.

Of the unconventional photoshoot, RANKIN said: ‘I am so excited to have shot the 2020 Virgin Media BAFTAs nominee portraits.

Despite the limitations, we have created a memorable series of photographs and it has been a real honour to capture some of the biggest TV stars in the intimacy of their own homes.

‘To be able to virtually connect, direct, shoot and deliver these portraits without any physical interaction has been a fun challenge and our TV celebrities put on quite the performance for us!’

Posing up a storm: Leading actress nominee Samantha Morton appeared to be topless as she posed in a sleeveless grey dress for her portrait, which was taken in front of a floral backdrop in her home

Amusing: Youssef Kerkour (L) put on a dapper display in his tuxedo as he posed on the floor of his children’s playroom, as Guz Khan (R) showed his comedic side in his photo as he posed with his hands in the air as his children posed with water pistols

The BAFTA Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards are being held in a closed studio after the original date was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards were originally scheduled for 26 April and 17 May.

Organisers confirmed at the that following government advice they had opted to reschedule the ceremonies until later in the year.

The awards show is being held in a BBC studio and in accordance with government guidelines the ceremony will be socially distanced, with nominees accepting their prizes virtually.

Fancy a cuppa? Jamie Demetriou, who is nominated twice for Stath Let Flats, posed while making a cup of tea in a wine glass

Suited and booted: Joe Absolom (L), who is nominated for A Confession, looked sharp in his navy tuxedo and crisp white shirt, while Callum Turner (R) couldn’t help but smile brightly for his portrait

Making his debut as host of the all-star ceremony, actor and comedian Richard Ayoade will steer audiences through this years’ nominations, with nominees invited to get involved through video link-ups.

Richard, who has himself won a BAFTA, previously joked about hosting the socially distanced programme: ‘I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead.’

Last month, the full list of nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards 2020 were announced.

Acclaimed: Explosive show Chernobyl leads the nods at the BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards 2020

New guard: The Crown has picked up seven nominations for the newest series which saw Olivia Colman take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II

Chernobyl, Fleabag, The Crown, Giri/Haji and The Virtues all lead the way with three nominations each.

Sky Atlantic’s Chernobyl has taken the world by storm and scored a higher IMDb rating than Game Of Thrones and Breaking Bad.

The five-part series follows an investigative commission appointed in the wake of the devastating nuclear accident on April 26, 1986.

Actors Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgard have been recognised in the Leading Actor and Supporting Actor categories.

Royal roles: Josh O’Connor who plays Prince Charles, and Helena Bonham-Carter, who portrays Princess Margaret have been nominated in the Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress categories

Huge haul: Actors Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgard have also been recognised in the Leading Actor and Supporting Actor categories for their roles as Valery Legasov and Boris Shcherbina in Chernobyl

Elsewhere, Girl/Haji has also picked up nominations. The eight-part series is set in England and Japan with dialogue in English and subtitled Japanese, and has a pair of brothers at its heart, Kenzo and Yuto Mori.

Kenzo is a respectable Tokyo-based detective, and Yuto is rumoured to be part of the Japanese mafia, the Yakuza, and is lying low in London after allegedly murdering a Japanese businessman there.

Nominations include Takehiro Hira in the Leading Actor category and Supporting Actor (for Will Sharpe) at the awards.

Channel 4 drama The Virtues, starring Line of Duty’s Stephen has picked up nominations in the Leading Actor, Mini-Series and Supporting Actress (for Helen Behan) categories.

Multi-award winner: Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Fleabag has scored an incredible six nominations, including a nod for Must-See moment and Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Suspense: BBC’s thriller series Giri/Haji picked up six nominations across the two awards shows including nods for supporting actor Will (end left) and lead actor Takehiro Hira (centre)

Sex Education picked up a nod in the Breakthrough Talent for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme (for Ncuti Gatwa).

Rounding off the top nominees, Top Boy, which was revived in 2019, has scored a nod for Supporting Actress (for Jasmine Jobson) categories.

Notable snubs include EastEnders, which won Best Soap at the 2019 awards, but has failed to be nominated at the 2020 show.

The shortlist was selected by an independent BAFTA-approved jury of media experts, with BAFTA Television Committee Chair Hannah Wyatt heading the group.

Can she do it again? Killing Eve has scored one television award nomination for Jodie Comer’s Villanelle (left), a role which has already landed her 2019’s Best Actress BAFTA Television Award

Nominations debut: Sex Education star Ncuti received his first BAFTA nomination in the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme category, while Top Boy’s Jasmine (right) has been recognised in the Supporting Actress category

While the BAFTA Television Awards is typically a glitzy affair, winners will accept their awards from home, while presenters will appear live in the studio.

The star-studded presenting line-up in the studio includes, Adrian Lester, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Greg Davies, Himesh Patel, Jessia Hynes, Joe Cole, Nina Sosanya, Paul Mescal, Sope Dirisu and Stacey Dooley.

Richard will also be joined virtually by some big names in television including Billy Porter, Chris O’Dowd, David Tennant, Jeff Goldblum, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Michael Sheen and Ruth Madeley, who will be presenting awards via video link.

Audiences will also be treated to two performances from internationally-acclaimed comedian, musician, actor and writer Tim Minchin, including an original song composed specially for the event.

Snubbed: EastEnders, which won Best Soap at the 2019 awards, has been snubbed in the 2020 nominations

Not to be: Britain’s Got Talent (left) has failed to pick up a nod in the Entertainment Programme category while now defunct show The Greatest Dancer (right) has

British actor, writer and producer Idris Elba will receive the Special Award, one of BAFTA’s highest accolades, in recognition of his exceptional career and commitment to championing diversity and new talent in the industry. There will also be some very special surprise guests dialling in to present his award on the night.

The winner of the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award will also be announced. As the only award to be voted for by the public, the Must-See Moment celebrates the dramatic scenes, cliff hangers and edge-of-your-seat moments that truly resonated with TV fans across the UK.

The conclusion to last year’s Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, in which Ruth Jones’ character Nessa proposed to James Corden’s alter-ego Smithy, is among the contenders in the shortlist, which is voted for by the British public.

Shortlist: The nominees for BAFTA Television Awards 2020’s Must-See Moment saw Nessa’s proposal to Smithy in the Gavin and Stacey special getting a nod

What a moment: Line Of Duty’s shock killing of undercover police officer John Corbett, played by Stephen Graham, is also up for the award, which is voted on by fans

Line Of Duty’s shock killing of undercover police officer John Corbett, played by Stephen, is up for the award, while the scene where Arya Stark kills the Night King in the final season of Game Of Thrones also got a nod.

Elsewhere, BAFTA have responded to criticism of its lack of diversity by nominating three times as many BAME actors and performers as last year’s TV awards show.

Nine stars including Sex Education’s Ncuti, The End of the F***ing World’s Naomi and comedians Guz Khan and Mo Gilligan are among those nominated for the individual awards.

They make up around a third of all those nominated, a marked improvement on the three from last year.

BAFTA has come under fire for its lack of representation in both its film and TV award shows in recent years.

Tune in to the Virgin Media BAFTAs on Friday 31 July from 19.00 BST on BBC One