Suncorp Super Netball Round 1 fixture amended due to Queensland border restrictions

The Queensland government’s border restrictions have caused Round 1 of the Suncorp Super Netball season’s fixture to be amended.

GIANTS Netball and NSW Swifts will now meet on Sunday 1pm AEST at Queensland’s Nissan Arena, while the Adelaide Thunderbirds and West Coast Fever will face off in one-half of a double-header on Saturday afternoon at 3pm AEST.

The Queensland derby will still open the season, with the Firebirds and Lightning scheduled to clash at 1pm AEST on Saturday, while the Melbourne Vixens and Collingwood Magpies will face off at 5pm AEST on Sunday.

According to Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington, the changes were made in order to deal with the uncertainties of a constantly-shifting public health crisis.

The NSW Swifts will open their season with a clash against GIANTS Netball on Sunday afternoon (AAP)

”The league has understood from the beginning that this season would need to be flexible to ensure we’re able to carry out a full 60-match competition and we have created a system and fixture to deal with the uncertainty of this health emergency,” he said in a statement.

“The health and safety of all players, officials and support staff is paramount and by moving all scheduled matches to Queensland this weekend and beyond, we’re ensuring this safety, along with the sustainability of the season.

“We thank all of our players, officials and support staff, especially those based in New South Wales today, for being so flexible with the circumstances we’re facing. We understand it isn’t easy to leave home for an extended period at short notice and we will ensure the league is adequately supporting these teams.”