‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Raises Eyebrows for Dating Black Man After Racism Scandal

People get suspicious about Kathryn’s new relationship with Chleb Ravenell, which she made public while celebrating his 32nd birthday, after she sent black radio show host Tamika Gadsden a monkey emoji.

Life is not all dull for Kathryn Dennis after she received backlash over racism scandal. The “Southern Charm” star has a new man in her life following her split from her ex Thomas Ravenel in 2019. She debuted her new boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, over the weekend while celebrating his 32nd birthday.

In a photo posted on her Instagram Stories, the reality TV star is seen getting kissed on the head by the birthday boy while she sat between his legs. The couple was joined two friends, who are seemingly also an interracial couple, in the picture. “Happy B-Day,” she wrote.

But instead of congratulating her on her new relationship, people are questioning the truth of Kathryn’s relationship with Chleb, who is a black man, considering her recent racism scandal. Taking to Twitter to weigh in on it, some social media users think that she’s just trying to do a damage control to her reputation.

“Accused of being a racist then started dating a black man …interesting,” a doubtful user wrote. Another commented on a tweet about the news, “After the [a monkey emoji] incident. [a thinking emoji].”

“That is weird,” another remarked, while someone else speculated, “I think she’s trying to prove she isn’t racist. This is effed up on so many levels.” A fifth commenter agreed, adding, “She like ‘see I’m not racist.’ ”

According to PEOPLE, Kathryn has been dating Chleb for “a few months now.” A source tells the site, “They have good chemistry together.” Of how far they’ve got into the relationship, it’s said that the former wide receiver for Western Michigan University’s the Broncos has met Kathryn’s two children, Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 4, whom she shares with ex Thomas. “He’s met the kids and is good with them,” the source dishes.

Kathryn landed in hot water earlier this year after black radio show host Tamika Gadsden revealed that the reality TV star used a monkey emoji in text conversation with her. It all began when Tamika called out Charleston boutique owner Katie Shields for announcing the organization of a Donald Trump rally with her friends.

Disagreeing with Tamika, Kathryn insisted that supporting President Trump didn’t make a person racist and told Tamika to stop using her “minority claim.” Tamika claimed that the redhead beauty began to “taunt” her on Instagram, writing, “Grow a pair.” She continued, “You’re an L 7 weeeeenieeeee. That’s how serious I take this,” adding a monkey emoji.

Kathryn later apologized for it, admitting that “using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive.” She continued in a statement posted on Twitter, “I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no ‘ifs ands or buts’ that excuse me.”