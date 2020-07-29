Home Technology Snap releases its first diversity report: 4.1% are Black, 6.8% are Hispanic;...

Snap releases its first diversity report: 4.1% are Black, 6.8% are Hispanic; women make up 32.9% of the company, 16% of technical roles, 7% of leadership roles (Sara Fischer/Axios)

Sara Fischer / Axios:

Snap releases its first diversity report: 4.1% are Black, 6.8% are Hispanic; women make up 32.9% of the company, 16% of technical roles, 7% of leadership roles  —  Snapchat on Wednesday released its first-ever diversity report, showing that the company is still slightly behind its peers …

