Siddhant Chaturvedi to resume work on Bunty Aur Babli 2 from August

Speaking about working with reputed actors like Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant says, “You need to get along with your co-stars when working on a comedy because it is important that your comic timing matches theirs. Improvisation plays a key role in such a movie. Since Rani ma’am and Saif are spontaneous actors, I had to work on my skills to be on par with them.”

Well the actor is surely working with some of the best. He has his next lined up with director Shakun Batra, starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Later he will be seen with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot.