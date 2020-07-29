Shopify shares rise after it beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher merchant signups

Article content

Shopify Inc. beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday, as more brick-and-mortar businesses listed on the Canadian e-commerce firm’s platform to cash in on a surge in demand during COVID-19 lockdowns.

U.S.-listed shares of Shopify, which in May briefly became Canada’s most valuable company, rose about 7 per cent before the bell.

New stores created on the platform jumped 71 per cent in the second quarter from the first quarter.

Shopify’s gross merchandise volume (GMV), a metric used to measure transaction volumes, more than doubled to US$30.1 billion in the quarter, shooting past analysts’ estimates of US$18.45 billion.

Revenue rose about 97 per cent to US$714.3 million from a year earlier, beating the average analyst estimate of US$513.83 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Excluding items, it reported earnings of US$1.05 per share, while analysts had expected a profit of 1 US cent per share.

