Sheck Wes & India Love Shade Each Other On Instagram Following Split

Rapper Sheck Wes and India Love have parted ways and not amicably — and the pair wasted no time in throwing shade at each other on Instagram.

“It’s tough being a n*gga’s first bad bitch,” she wrote, not naming him, but the jab was obviously aimed at her most recent ex.

Wes didn’t hold back — the clap back was obviously aimed at India. He took a swipe at her reputation.

“Big difference between a bad bitch and burger/slide,” he wrote. “All I’m saying is your behavior can take you from bad bitch baddest etc, to slide of the century so be careful ladies and gents, trust ME your reputation is everything, and remember and accept your behavior.”

The pair connected not too long after Wes was accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend, Justine Skye. Wes denied the rumors despite Skye sharing a video of him hopping her fence and allegedly entering her home uninvited.