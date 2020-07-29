Sheck Wes & India Love Shade Each Other On Instagram Following Split

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Rapper Sheck Wes and India Love have parted ways and not amicably — and the pair wasted no time in throwing shade at each other on Instagram.

“It’s tough being a n*gga’s first bad bitch,” she wrote, not naming him, but the jab was obviously aimed at her most recent ex.

Wes didn’t hold back — the clap back was obviously aimed at India. He took a swipe at her reputation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR