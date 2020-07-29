Sanjay Dutt Shares the First Look of his Character Adheera Rom KGF 2

It’s Sanjay Dutt’s 61st birthday today and what better way to treat his fans than sharing the first look of his character from the much-talked about project, KGF 2. This bilingual film had a successful run with the first instalment. Its sequel stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Adheera who wants to take over the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka.

The film also stars Kannada actor Yash in the lead, who keeps the bad guys away from the gold fields. Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera is a power-driven man who wants to become the ruler and his look is as menacing as one can imagine. Deadlocked hair, face tattoos, and armoured, Dutt’s first look will leave you asking for more.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s association with the film, Yash had earlier said that he was always the first choice. The actor said, “Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was the choice for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment.”