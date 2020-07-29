Sanjay Dutt Receives a Special Birthday Wish from Daughter Trishala Dutt

As Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turns a year older today, social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the actor. While several fans and colleagues of Dutt have shared their sentiments on social media, one post that definitely stands out is by his daughter Trishala Dutt.

On the occasion of her father’s birthday, Trishala took to social media and shared a throwback picture along with a heartfelt message. She wrote, “Happy birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay May god bless you with a long, happy & healthy life. I love you so so much! To infinity & beyond always & forever. Cheers pops! Facetime you in a bit!! Lol – have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou”.





That’s a daughter’s love overflowing alright!

On the work front, the actor will next be seen as Adheera in the highly awaited KGF Chapter 2. The makers also shared Dutt’s first look from the film today as a treat for his fans.